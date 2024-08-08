Namibia’s Energy Paradox: Time to Turn The Uranium Into Nuclear Power

Charmaine Ngatjiheue

An abundant source of energy available to a country is a prerequisite for a strong economy. Typically, if a nation controls such energy sources, it uses it for consumption at home and exports the rest. Namibia is different. Despite being one of the world’s top uranium producers, Namibia imports two-thirds of its electricity from neighbouring countries. This paradox exposes the country to energy insecurity and economic inefficiencies. As the country seeks sustainable and reliable power solutions, it’s high time Namibia reconsidered its energy strategy, particularly through the lens of nuclear power.

Namibia is blessed with vast uranium deposits, contributing significantly to the global supply of this critical element used in nuclear fuel. The mines, including the world-renowned Rössing, Husab and Langer Heinrich, among others, produce thousands of tonnes of uranium oxide annually for export. In 2022, Namibia was the third-largest exporter, according to the World Nuclear Association. Yet, it finds itself in a paradox: while Namibia ships out this valuable resource, it spends millions to import electricity. This practice is not only economically imprudent but also diminishes energy sovereignty.

Namibian lawmaker Tjekero Tweya speaking at the international nuclear power event in Sochi, Russia earlier this year, pointed out that the absence of skills was an objective obstacle on the way to building a nuclear power plant however “there is no clear plan to address these two deficiencies for us to produce the own energy. Every country started somewhere, but few years later they recorded some improvements. In the existence, we improved the position to produce uranium globally. But it’s difficult to prove the benefit for Namibia, for being the second-biggest uranium producer globally.”

Currently, Namibia relies heavily on imported electricity from neighbouring countries, particularly South Africa. South African energy system is not enough for the domestic consumption due to infrastructural issues and lack of sufficient investment in new power generation capacity to meet growing demand. Eskom, the state-owned electricity utility, which sells electricity to Namibia, has faced financial difficulties, including high levels of debt. The power purchase agreement with Eskom is expiring in 2025, and while the South African officials have publicly stated they will continue the agreement – such statements were made against the backdrop of ongoing rolling blackouts in South Africa.

Therefore, on one hand, Namibia generates less than half of the energy it consumes with its generation facilities rarely if ever producing at full capacity. On the other hand, it relies on energy exports from a country that cannot meet even its own needs. Namibia’s domestic electricity supply already fails to meet current demand while keeping the pace with rising demand is entirely out of the question.

This leaves the country further vulnerable to external supply disruptions and price fluctuations. As demand for electricity continues to rise, the strain on the national grid and economy intensifies. This is not just an economic issue but a strategic one; energy security is paramount for the nation’s development and stability.

The solution to Namibia’s energy paradox lies within its own borders. By leveraging the uranium reserves to develop domestic nuclear power, it can transform the energy landscape. Nuclear power offers a reliable, low-carbon energy resource that can meet the growing electricity demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, establishing nuclear power plants would create jobs, stimulate local industries, and foster technological advancements.

Currently, Namibia’s installed power capacity stands at some 650 MW, but it expected to increase to 1,243 MW by 2040, according to the World Bank projections. The Namibia’s National Integrated Resource Plan (NIRP), which is a 20-year electricity sector development blueprint aimed at forecasting Namibia’s electricity demand, is even more ambitious. According to the projections the national demand is set to increase to 930 MW by 2025 and reach 1348 MW by 2030. Namibia’s latest National Development Plan, which is a strategic framework that outlines the country’s long-term development goals and priorities over specific periods, also predicted significant electricity demand growth.

For a developing nation like Namibia, opting for a small nuclear power plant, instead of traditional large-scale nuclear power plant of 1000 MW, could be a good starting point allowing to get acquainted with the technology without breaking a bank.

Here is where Namibia’s long and largely unutilized coastline presents a unique opportunity for the deployment of floating nuclear power units (FPUs). These smaller plants, already being tested in countries like Russia, offer a flexible and secure energy solution. FPUs are particularly advantageous for coastal nations, as they can be positioned offshore, minimizing the impact on land use and local communities.

Floating nuclear power plants could provide a steady, reliable source of electricity directly to the grid, reducing the need for extensive and costly transmission infrastructure. Additionally, their offshore location mitigates some of the risks associated with traditional nuclear plants, such as cooling challenges and land-based safety concerns.

Adopting nuclear power, particularly through innovative solutions like FPUs, would not only ensure a stable energy supply but also position Namibia as a leader in modern energy technology. This move could attract international investments and partnerships, fostering a new era of economic growth and sustainability.

In conclusion, it is time for Namibia to break free from its energy paradox. By harnessing the own uranium resource to power the nation, it can achieve energy independence, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. The road to a sustainable and self-sufficient energy future lies in embracing nuclear power – a resource the nation already possesses in abundance. The Namibian government has articulated a policy position of supplying its own electricity from nuclear power by about 2018 – the time to act is now.