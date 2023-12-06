Namibian Firm Hyphen Hydrogen Energy Recognized as Global Changemaker in Renewable Energy

Staff Reporter

Abu Dhabi, December 6 – Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) is delighted to announce its recognition as a Low-Carbon Hydrogen Energy Transition Changemaker by the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) Presidency through its Energy Transition Changemakers initiative.

The Energy Transition Changemakers is a groundbreaking initiative introduced by the COP28 Presidency, aiming to encourage collaboration within the private sector to deliver innovative decarbonization projects. Focused on renewables, efficiency, heavy emitters, and hydrogen sectors, these awards seek projects that accelerate the global shift to clean power.

Hyphen has been acknowledged alongside nine other leaders in renewable energy. This accolade underscores the significance of the Hyphen project and the transformative impact it is poised to have on Namibia’s economy, its people, and broader African and global decarbonization efforts. Upon reaching full-scale development, projected to be achieved before the end of this decade, the project will annually produce two million tonnes of green ammonia for regional and global markets.

As a testament to its achievement, Hyphen was invited to participate in the official COP28 showcase and award evening, hosted by COP President Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber on December 5, 2023. During this prestigious event, the company had the opportunity to present the details and impact of the project at the largest annual global forum on climate change.

Marco Raffinetti, CEO of Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are honoured that our project has been recognized as one of the world’s leading renewable energy projects in this pioneering initiative designed by the COP28 Presidency. As Namibia’s first large-scale hydrogen project, we have an enormous responsibility to lead the way for those that will follow us in helping Namibia on her journey of creating a green industrialized economy.”

Hyphen also extends congratulations to the HyShift project in South Africa, in which its shareholder ENERTRAG is a core partner. The HyShift project was also selected as an Energy Transition Changemaker, focusing on producing sustainable aviation fuel utilizing green hydrogen as its feedstock. This dual recognition underscores the commitment of both projects to pioneering sustainable and innovative solutions in the realm of clean energy.