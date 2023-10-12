Trending Now
Energy

Namibia’s Offshore Oil and Gas Discoveries to Boost Economy and Create Jobs

October 12, 2023

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, Oct. 12 — Namibia, a nation yet to produce oil and gas, is setting its sights on exporting its first oil from substantial offshore discoveries by 2030. To facilitate this, the country is exploring the use of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platform, as stated by its petroleum commissioner during an oil conference in Cape Town, South Africa.

Maggy Shino, the petroleum commissioner, informed Reuters that Shell and TotalEnergies, two international energy giants, are currently conducting appraisal tests to determine the commercial viability of their offshore discoveries for oil development.

“For the oil project in deep waters, we are considering employing an FPSO to export the crude to the market,” she said.

An FPSO is a floating vessel designed for processing, storing, and offloading crude oil and natural gas. Typically used in deep water and remote locations where constructing pipelines to shore is not feasible.

Namibia’s offshore discoveries have attracted significant interest from international energy companies eager to harness the nation’s potential as a major oil and gas producer. Both Shell and TotalEnergies have made substantial investments in Namibia’s oil and gas sector and are expected to play a leading role in developing the country’s offshore resources.

The development of Namibia’s offshore oil and gas reserves is poised to bolster the nation’s economy and create employment opportunities. However, it is important to note that the oil and gas industry carries environmental risks, such as oil spills. The Namibian government has expressed its commitment to developing these resources sustainably.

