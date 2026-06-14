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Home International Israeli military says preparing for fire towards Israel after attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Israeli military says preparing for fire towards Israel after attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs
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Israeli military says preparing for fire towards Israel after attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs

June 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, June 14– The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that following its attack against a Hezbollah command center in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, it is preparing for possible fire into Israel within hours.

The statement added that the IDF remains on high alert, ready for both defensive and offensive scenarios. The preparation follows a situation assessment conducted by Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, with all relevant commanders, it noted.

Following the developments, the IDF’s Home Front Command announced a gathering restriction across the country to a maximum of 5,000 people.

This resulted in the cancellation of huge stadium concerts scheduled for Sunday evening in the Tel Aviv area. However, guidelines for workplaces and schools have not changed, remaining in full operation.

The last time Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut, Iran responded with a barrage of missiles against Israel earlier this month, marking the most serious escalation between the two countries since a ceasefire was reached in April. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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