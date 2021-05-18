S. Africa’s ruling party to oppose suspended secretary general’s court application

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 — South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) on Monday said it would oppose a court application launched by its suspended Secretary General Ace Magashule challenging his membership suspension.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said a strong legal team had been appointed to represent the party as it planned to fight this battle in court.

“The ANC national officials met today and affirmed the decision to oppose the application lodged by the secretary-general comrade Ace Magashule to have, among others, his temporary suspension lifted,” Pule said in a statement.

This latest development came after Magashule approached the South Gauteng High Court last week, asking the court to lift his suspension by the party.

Magashule was recently suspended after the party implemented its “step aside” resolution which first adopted by the ANC national conference in Nasrec in 2017 and recently fine-tuned by the party’s national executive committee for full implementation.

It requires members facing court charges to vacate their positions until they’ve been cleared of wrongdoing. It said members should be summarily suspended should they fail to step aside of their own accord. (Xinhua)