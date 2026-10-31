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3 bodies found in central France building fire
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3 bodies found in central France building fire

October 31, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 31 — Three bodies were discovered on Saturday morning in the ruins of a building in Clermont-Ferrand, a city in central France, following a fire that broke out overnight between Thursday and Friday, local media reported.

A fourth resident of the building remains missing, Franceinfo news service reported, citing the local fire service.

The Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor’s office said that the investigators’ initial findings suggest “a possible criminal origin for the fire.” A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning and taken into police custody. An investigation is underway.

The fire destroyed the building’s roof. The stairwell and several floors collapsed. Searches did not begin until 6:30 p.m. local time (1730 GMT) on Friday after the situation had been stabilized. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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