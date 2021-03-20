President Geingob Extends congratulatory mesage to the new President of Tanzania Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Windhoek, Mar 20– President Hage G. Geingob today sends out congratulatory message to the new President of the United Republic of Tanzania,

Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia.

“I would like to extend our best wishes to Your Excellency and the fraternal people of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the occasion of your swearing in as President of Tanzania.

I look forward to working with Your Excellency to consolidate and strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between our countries.

While congratulating Your Excellency, I once again, convey our profound sympathies and condolences to the people of Tanzania on the passing of His Excellency, the late Dr. John Pombe

Magufuli. May the outpouring of love and solidarity bring comfort

to the hearts of our Tanzanian brothers and sisters during this period of mourning and grief.

In conclusion, I wish Your Excellency good health and strength

as you assume the responsibility of leading Tanzania and its people to higher heights.”

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info