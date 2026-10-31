Iran’s supreme leader orders “immediate, effective” response to any “enemy” threat

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that any level and kind of threat from the “enemies” must be met with an “immediate and effective” response without geographical limitations, according to a statement published on the leader’s website on Saturday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the Iranian armed forces’ senior commanders, including Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi, Army’s Chief Commander Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Ahmad Vahidi, the statement said.

He stressed that if the “enemies” resume military or terrorist attacks against Iran, the Iranian armed forces and people will determine the time and conditions for the war’s end.

Khamenei also highlighted the necessity to “strengthen the country’s military intelligence architecture, deepen home-grown defense in terms of doctrine and tactics, and advance modern defense and security capabilities using cutting-edge technologies.”

The supreme leader emphasized that the country’s bank of targets must be updated in such a way that “various tangible and intangible assets of the U.S.-Israeli enemy are brought within the Iranian armed forces’ reach.”

At the meeting, the senior military commanders presented reports on the armed forces’ state of readiness, and briefed the supreme leader on the manifold rise in the country’s production of various types of ammunition, as well as reconnaissance, support and combat weaponry.

The Iranian supreme leader’s remarks came amid heightened U.S. threats of military action against Iran. The United States has told several Gulf countries to prepare for a brief but intense military campaign against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the conversations.

According to the report, the United States and Israel are preparing for another round of intense military operations against Iran. On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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