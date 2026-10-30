AGRICULTUREcommerce China Farm 2025 Episode 29 October 30, 2026 http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/29.靠水果破局.mp4 Post Views: 142 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Iran says “enemy” USV struck, “violating” tankers caught fire in Hormuz Strait as Qatari delegation visits Tehran You may also like Economic Watch: AI, new-energy demand drive China’s industrial... June 27, 2026 South Africa classifies foot-and-mouth disease outbreak as national... February 13, 2026 Export tax rebate adjustment for photovoltaic, battery products... January 20, 2026 Business leaders discuss strengthening cross-Strait industrial innovation December 16, 2025 Western Australia voices disappointment in U.S. aluminum giant... February 19, 2026 S. African cane farmers hit hard by floods April 20, 2022 China releases guidelines to promote high-quality e-commerce development April 6, 2026 Japan’s bankruptcies top 10,000 for 2nd straight year... January 13, 2026 China Farm 2025 Episode 28 October 30, 2026 Plastic bag plant opened in N. Afghanistan December 7, 2025