Namibia’s capital adopts 20-year water management plan

WINDHOEK, Nov. 12 — Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, has formally adopted a comprehensive 20-year water management plan designed to secure sustainable and resilient water and sanitation services amid escalating climate pressures and population growth, the municipal authority announced on Tuesday.

According to the authority, the integrated water and wastewater master plan, which outlines strategies for improving the entire water cycle from sourcing to disposal, was developed with crucial financial assistance from the African Water Facility, a special fund managed by the African Development Bank.

“It focuses on improving how the city sources, uses, and manages water while upgrading wastewater systems to meet future demand and protect the environment,” said the municipal authority.

The plan also emphasizes cooperation with the national water utility, NamWater, which is responsible for ensuring a secure national water supply.

“This initiative forms part of the city’s long-term vision to enhance water security, efficiency, and resilience in the face of climate challenges such as droughts,” the authority added. (Xinhua)

