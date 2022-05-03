Trending Now
Heavy Traffic at the Coast as long weekend ends

May 3, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund, May 3  —  THE was heavy traffic at the coast as the long weekend came to an and people who had travelled from different parts of the country to spend time on the Atlantic coast returned to their respective homes today.
Those who had travelled from the coast to visit other areas of the country also made their way back to resume work while children return to school.

Long queues of cars lined up on either side of the Swakopmund-Arandis roadblock as they returned to their respective homes after spending the long weekend at the coast or away from it.

According to police figures, the vehicle count at the Swakopmund roadblock at 15h30 was 212 vehicles per hour were driving towards Usakos while 88 vehicles per hour were driving towards the coast.

The road between Swakopmund and Usakos is known to have a lot of traffic including a lot of haulage trucks and motorists are advised to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

