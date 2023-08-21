Investigation Underway: 24-Year-Old Male Found Unconscious by Roadside

Trending Now
Crime

August 21, 2023

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 21 Aug. – Police in Windhoek are currently investigating a potential case of attempted murder after a 24-year-old Namibian male named Brenden Van Wyk was discovered unconscious next to the road. The incident occurred at the intersection of Tokyo Street and Beijing Street in Otjomuise Number 2 on Saturday, 19 August 2023, during the early morning hours around 02:00 am.

According to Khomas Region spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, the victim was found with an apparent stab wound in the middle of his chest. He was subsequently transported to Katutura State Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. At this point, specific details regarding the events leading up to this incident are still unclear, as the victim is currently unable to communicate.

Police investigation into the matter is ongoing, as law enforcement officials work to piece together the circumstances surrounding this unsettling discovery.-Namibia Daily News

