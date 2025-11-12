African nations pledge to boost local manufacturing of medical products

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov. 12– African nations on Tuesday agreed to strengthen collaboration in medical product research, development, and regulation to boost local manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports.

The seventh biennial Scientific Conference on Medical Products Regulation in Africa (SCoMRA VII) was held in Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa, with delegates reflecting on the growing urgency to address vulnerabilities exposed by emergencies like the Ebola outbreak and COVID-19.

John Munyu, chairperson of Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board, said unlocking Africa’s potential in health product manufacturing and trade is a continental priority.

“Africa imports over 90 percent of its medicines and produces less than one percent of its vaccines. This is not just a statistic; it reflects our dependence and vulnerability, which the COVID-19 pandemic painfully exposed,” he said.

“SCoMRA VII is not merely a conference; it is a strategic platform to make this vision real to catalyze local manufacturing, support intra-African trade under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, and ensure that quality, safe, and effective medical products reach every African,” he added.

African Medicines Agency (AMA)’s Director-General Delese Mimi Darko underscored the institution’s commitment to supporting local pharmaceutical manufacturing across Africa.

Darko said increased regional production will improve access to safe, affordable, and high-quality medical products, while reducing dependence on imports. Symerre Grey-Johnson, director of human capital and institutional development at the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development, said Africa has made strategic moves to actualize medical product manufacturing through the establishment of the AMA.

Grey-Johnson noted that the establishment provides predictable regulatory functions and authoritative continental leadership, ensuring long-term sustainability for Africa’s health future.

