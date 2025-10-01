Trending Now
Namibian students inspired by China’s modernization on educational trip

October 1, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1 — For a group of 12 Namibian students aged between 13 and 16, a recent 10-day educational trip to China turned out to be far more than just a journey abroad.

It became a window into modernization, scientific innovation, and cross-cultural exchange. The group returned to Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, on Tuesday after visiting several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Tongliao, Zhangzhou, and Xiamen.

Still brimming with excitement, the students described their experiences with phrases like “big city, bright lights, food, technology, and awe-struck,” capturing both their wonder and amazement.

Themed “Nuclear Energy Lights Up Dreams, Friendship Bridges the Future,” the program was sponsored by Rossing Uranium through its majority shareholder, China National Uranium Corporation (CNUC) Namibia Mining Limited.

The initiative aimed to expose young Namibians to science while fostering cultural exchange, part of efforts to nurture future talent for Namibia’s nuclear energy sector.

At a welcome-back event in Windhoek, the students shared memories ranging from first-ever flights and rides on China’s high-speed trains to standing atop the Great Wall and exploring the Forbidden City.

Etuhole Ithindi described her visit to CNNC’s uranium mine as “amazing.” “We learned about the leaching process, how to get uranium from the ground, and the stages to obtain pure uranium.

We also learned about the precautions we can take to protect society and make sure everyone is safe,” she said. For Berlize Ria Fuls, the trip was both educational and deeply personal.

“We managed to capture the past, present and future of China, its people, and nuclear energy. We also formed an everlasting friendship and family bond that we will definitely cherish forever,” she said.

Even jet lag and fatigue did little to dampen their enthusiasm. Armed with cameras and phones, the students captured every moment as they explored shopping malls, local restaurants, and iconic landmarks such as Beijing’s Bird’s Nest and Water Cube, places they had only seen on television before.

Many agreed the trip was an eye-opener that connected them to the Chinese people, whom they described as “kind, smart, and friendly.”

Rossing Foundation Chairperson Gida Sekandi said the students served as ambassadors of Namibia in China, commending them for representing the country with pride.

President of CNUC Namibia Chang Jingtao reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Namibia, highlighting cooperation in talent development, technology transfer, and industry collaboration as part of efforts to contribute to the country’s nuclear energy future.

“We will continue this study program in the future,” Chang said. “This is not the end. We look forward to welcoming more Namibian young people into the nuclear energy industry and working together to create a better world through nuclear technology.” (Xinhua)

