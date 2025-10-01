Namibia launches Sustainable Finance Alliance to boost climate resilience

WINDHOEK, Oct. 1 — Namibia has launched the Namibia Sustainable Finance Alliance (NSFA), a multi-stakeholder platform uniting regulators, banks, insurers, and investment bodies to promote sustainable finance and strengthen resilience to climate change, the country’s central bank announced Wednesday.

The alliance, formally established at its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, brings together the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority, the Namibia Savings and Investment Association, the Bankers Association of Namibia, and several commercial banks and insurers.

“The Namibia Sustainable Finance Alliance represents a clear demonstration of the collective resolve of our institutions to address one of the most defining challenges of our time: embedding sustainability and climate resilience into the financial system,” said BoN Deputy Governor Ebson Uanguta, who chairs the alliance.

The NSFA will promote sustainable finance, support knowledge sharing, and help Namibia meet its climate adaptation goals, he said, adding that it will begin with two priorities: climate and nature risk assessment, and data and analytics.

Namibia faces rising climate-related financial risks, including loan defaults and increased insurance claims linked to extreme weather.

Uanguta said the financial sector can play a critical role in financing renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and sustainable water and land management.

In recent years, Namibian institutions have introduced green bonds, secured access to international climate finance, and taken part in global climate talks. These steps, Uanguta noted, reflect the growing capacity and commitment of the sector to align with global sustainability goals. (Xinhua)

