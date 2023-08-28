Strengthening Bonds of Solidarity: President Geingob’s Address on Cuban-Namibian Relations

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Aug. 28 — In a moving and heartfelt statement, H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, warmly welcomed H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, and his delegation to Namibia. The occasion marked an important step in the enduring friendship and solidarity between these two nations.

President Geingob began by emphasizing the deep sense of kinship between the people of Namibia and Cuba. He welcomed President Díaz-Canel and his delegation as family, echoing the sentiment that “Nuestra casa es tu casa” – our home is your home. This warm reception set the tone for the remarkable historical ties and shared values that have bound these nations together for decades.

The Namibian President acknowledged the profound role Cuba played in Namibia’s path to independence, praising the unwavering commitment of Cuban fighters during pivotal moments like the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale. He paid homage to the bravery and sacrifice of Cuban internationalist fighters who laid down their lives alongside Namibian comrades for the cause of independence. This was no ordinary alliance, but a display of solidarity driven by shared principles of fairness, equality, and universal freedom.

The collaboration between the two nations goes beyond military assistance; it is deeply rooted in genuine friendship. Namibia’s Swapo Party found a steadfast ally in Cuba, with the latter granting them the right to establish a Representation Office in Cuba in 1977. This act of trust was a testament to the strong bond that existed between them.

President Geingob also congratulated President Díaz-Canel on his re-election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba. He highlighted how this re-election reflects the trust the Cuban people have in their leaders to continue the revolutionary legacy laid by icons like Fidel Castro and Raul Castro.

The official establishment of diplomatic relations between Namibia and Cuba in 1990 marked a pivotal moment, leading to the signing of an Agreement on Cooperation and Friendship between the two governments. This friendship has borne tangible results, including collaborative efforts in the areas of healthcare, higher education, defence and security, fisheries, construction, and sports.

Namibia has benefited from Cuba’s remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector, with Cuban health professionals providing essential services across the country. Namibian students have had the opportunity to pursue medical and dental education in Cuba, fostering knowledge exchange and mutual growth.

President Geingob also highlighted the promising fields of biotechnology research and development, where Cuba’s expertise could significantly contribute to Namibia’s strides in oil, gas, and renewable energy, particularly in the realm of green hydrogen.

While celebrating these achievements, President Geingob did not shy away from addressing the challenges faced by Cuba due to the economic blockade imposed by the United States. He condemned the inhumane restrictions placed on essential supplies, especially medical resources, which have had a severe impact on the well-being of the Cuban people. The unjust classification of Cuba as a State Sponsor of International Terrorism by the United States was also firmly rejected, with Namibia and other nations reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to global peace and solidarity.

As President Geingob concluded his address, he welcomed President Díaz-Canel and his delegation to Namibia, a land often referred to as the “Land of the Brave.” The stage was set for further engagement between these two nations, both driven by the spirit of unity, shared values, and a commitment to fostering a more robust South-South alliance for the betterment of developing countries.

In a world often defined by shifting alliances and interests, the Cuban-Namibian relationship stands as a beacon of genuine friendship, solidarity, and mutual growth – a testament to the power of shared principles and unwavering support.