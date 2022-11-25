National Assembly adjourns for 2022

Trending Now
Politics

November 25, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 25 Nov. –  The National Assembly yesterday concluded that the sixth session of the seventh Parliament which started on 6 of September 2020 had fulfilled its constitutional mandate and performed its functions of representative democracy.

During the last session of the year 2022 the house debated and passed nine bills which were referred to the National Council, 13 motions were tabled of which three were adopted.

The National Assembly had dealt with the following bills  – abolishing of payment by cheque bill passed without amendment, stamp duties amendment bill passed without amendment, value added tax amendment bill passed with amendment.

The standing committee is conducted enquiries and public hearings on the reports of the government institutions which included the mass resignation of fishermen, the NBC public hearing which NBC board and executives had regarding the strike at NBC, and the consultative meetings with ECN and other meetings.

