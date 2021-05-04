Swapo party youth league (SPYL) commemorate Casinga day today.

WINDHOEK, 04 May,In a statement issued by it’s Secretary Empraim Nekongo Swapo Party Youth League said would like to take a pause, to not only

commemorate but reflect on the unforgettable day and traumatic history of our nation.

The statement further said “It’s on this fateful morning, 4th May 1978, has marked exactly 43 years after the

hostile colonial apartheid forces ordered an airstrike and deployed of

paratroopers on a transit camp of Casinga for Namibian exiles, in southern

Angola. This had subsequently led to the massacres of innocence 165 men, 294 women and 300 children”.

The day will forever be known as Cassinga day and

declared a public holiday in order for citizens to pay homage to the gallant sons and daughters of the land of the brave whose blood continues to water our freedom.

Nekongo further called all Namibians to respect this day “the SWAPO Party Youth League would l therefore like to urge all Namibians to

join us in earnest recognition of the sacrifices paid by all whose lives perished

and barbarically massacred in the struggle for selflessly took a stand against

oppression, atrocities, dichotomous laws” prominent youth leader said.

Inconclusion,Nekongo said that “we are now faced with economic downturns,

corruption, Unemployment, GBV and an invisible enemy of Covid-19” he acknowledged.

By NDN Reporter.