Namibian president calls for unity at 36th independence anniversary

WINDHOEK, March 21– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday called for national unity and urged citizens to work together for the well-being of all as the country marked the 36th anniversary of its independence.

Namibia gained independence from South Africa on March 21, 1990, and the day is commemorated annually as the country’s Namibia Independence Day.

Speaking at celebrations held across all 14 regions under the theme “Beyond 36: For a Prosperous Future,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia remains guided by dialogue, democracy and the rule of law at a time of growing global conflict, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainty.

“This reflects the very spirit of our nation, that independence belongs to every Namibian in every corner of our land,” she said.

She said Namibia’s economy is projected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2026 while maintaining macroeconomic stability and low inflation, but warned that external conflicts could negatively affect the country.

“Of great concern now is the large-scale war between the United States, Israel and Iran,” she said, adding that the government would continue to monitor the situation and develop response strategies.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who assumed office on March 21, 2025, reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to the Sixth National Development Plan and said Namibia had made steady progress since independence in building democratic institutions, expanding infrastructure and strengthening human capital. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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