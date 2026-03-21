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14 dead in S. Korean factory fire, no Chinese nationals among casualties
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14 dead in S. Korean factory fire, no Chinese nationals among casualties

March 21, 2026

DAEJEON, South Korea, March 21 — No Chinese nationals were among the casualties in a deadly fire at an automotive parts factory in Daejeon, South Korea, the Chinese embassy in South Korea told Xinhua on Saturday.

According to the embassy, South Korean police notified it that none of the injured or the dead in the incident are Chinese citizens. As of now, the fire has left 14 people dead, 59 injured, with all missing persons being found.

Police said they have launched identification procedures for the victims and are focusing on determining the cause of the fire. The blaze broke out at about 1:17 p.m. local time on Friday.

Around 170 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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