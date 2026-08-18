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Nigeria sack women’s team coaching crew after first WAFCON quarterfinal exit
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Nigeria sack women’s team coaching crew after first WAFCON quarterfinal exit

August 18, 2026

ABUJA, Aug. 18 — Nigeria’s football governing body has sacked the entire coaching staff of the national women’s team following its first-ever quarterfinal exit at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said on social media that its executive committee had decided the coaching crew should step down with immediate effect.

The Nigerian women’s team, known as the Super Falcons, entered the continental competition as defending champion and 10-time winner, seeking to retain the title and reaffirm its dominance in African women’s football.

However, it lost to debutant Malawi in the group stage before being eliminated by Cameroon in the quarterfinals. Cameroon went on to win the competition on Sunday.

The Super Falcons also failed to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, marking the first time Nigeria’s women’s team will miss the tournament since the inaugural edition in 1991.

Local football analysts have described the development as “a significant setback for the Super Falcons,” who have traditionally been a dominant force in African women’s football. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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