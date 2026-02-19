Egypt sends more aid to Gaza as Ramadan kicks off

Trending Now
AfricaAIDInternationalMiddle East

February 19, 2026

CAIRO, Feb. 19– Egypt dispatched fresh humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins in the country on Thursday, and continued efforts to facilitate the return and medical evacuation of Palestinians through the Rafah border crossing.

The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) launched a new convoy of aid, which includes more than 197,000 food baskets, over 235 tonnes of flour, more than 390 tonnes of medicines, relief supplies and personal care items, as well as winter supplies such as blankets and clothing.

The ERC said in a statement that the convoy is part of a campaign that will provide iftar (fast-breaking meal) to one million Palestinians during Ramadan.

Also on Thursday, the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing received a new group of Palestinians returning to Gaza, as well as critically injured Palestinians seeking treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

The Palestinian side of the crossing officially resumed operations earlier this month for the first time since May 2024, as part of the implementation of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Since its reopening, Egypt has been receiving groups of wounded and sick Palestinians and facilitating the return of recovered Gazans. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

