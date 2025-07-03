Namibia validates national food security strategy with UNICEF support

WINDHOEK, July 3 — Namibia‘s Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has partnered with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to validate its draft Communication and Behavior Change Strategy.

The initiative, which kicked off Wednesday with a three-day workshop in Otjiwarongo, central-north Namibia, is a key component of the Implementation Action Plan for the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (NFNS), which was revised in 2021.

The PM’s office said the strategy aims to empower Namibians to make informed food and nutrition choices, ultimately ensuring universal access to adequate, safe, and nutritious food, as well as clean water, throughout their lives.

“It also seeks to promote the dissemination of clear, targeted information on the importance of food and nutrition security countrywide,” the office added.

The workshop brought together participants from various NFNS working groups, key stakeholders, and government communication practitioners, emphasizing a collaborative effort to tackle the country’s food insecurity challenges it faces.

According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Namibia suffers from a serious level of hunger, ranking 86th out of 121 countries.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Analysis for July 2024 to June 2025 showed that food insecurity is likely to deteriorate because of the start of the lean season and rising prices from October 2024 to March 2025, with 1.26 million people likely to face crisis or worse conditions. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 128