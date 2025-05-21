Namibia to host Southern Africa’s top netball club championship

WINDHOEK, May 21– Namibia will host the Confederations of Southern Africa Netball Associations Club Championship from May 22 to 26, bringing together top netball clubs from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. The tournament will take place in the country’s capital, Windhoek.

This significant event marks another milestone for Namibian netball, following its successful hosting of the Africa Netball Cup in Swakopmund in December 2024. In an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday, Netball Namibia‘s Vice President Connie Samaria said the country’s readiness and ability to host international competitions have been well-proven.

“As a national federation, we have proven to Africa and the world Namibia‘s readiness and ability to host international competitions,” Samaria told Xinhua. “Hence, we have the required systems in place to pull this upcoming championship off,” he added. Samaria said hosting the championship will contribute to growth and development in several ways.

“Exposure to higher levels of competition (will be beneficial), as Namibian clubs will have the rare opportunity to level up to champions of other countries in SADC.

This will sharpen players’ tactical understanding and technical skills and elevate performance standards. Hosting this event further boosts national pride and netball popularity as a sports code in the country,” he said. The championship will feature a strong lineup of clubs from various SADC nations.

Pool A includes Namibia‘s Wanderers Netball Club and Namibia Correctional Services NC, alongside Botswana’s Maun Heroes NC and Jwaneng NC, Zimbabwe’s Makate High Flyers, and Eswatini’s Royal Flames.

Pool B will see Namibia‘s Namibian Navy NC and Mighty Gunners NC, Botswana’s BDF Cats NC, Lesotho’s Lesotho Correctional Services NC, and Zimbabwe’s ZDF Queens NC. (Xinhua)