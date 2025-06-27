Namibia gearing up for African Union regional youth games

WINDHOEK, June 27– Namibia is fully prepared to host the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, said organizing committee chief Ndeulipula Hamutumwa in a statement on Wednesday.

This year’s edition of the biennial multi-sport event takes place from July 4 to 13 in Windhoek and Swakopmund, and will feature athletes under 20 from ten Southern African Development Community nations: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Events will include athletics, basketball, boxing, football, judo, karate, netball, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Despite taking on hosting duties at short notice following Mozambique’s withdrawal, Namibia has demonstrated remarkable dedication and efficiency, with all preparations on track, Hamutumwa said.

“Everything is going according to plan. We are confident in delivering a truly exceptional event for all participating nations,” he added.

Hamutumwa noted that significant renovations have transformed the host venues, including the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium and the University of Namibia in Windhoek, as well as the Vineta Stadium in Swakopmund.

“These venues have undergone extensive upgrades, ensuring optimal conditions for the participating athletes.

These enhancements underscore Namibia‘s commitment to delivering a memorable and high-standard sporting spectacle,” he added.

The AUSC Region 5 Youth Games form part of Africa’s sports development agenda, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which focuses on youth empowerment, health and regional integration through sport.

Hamutumwa called on Namibians to come in large numbers to cheer both local and international athletes.

The games are hosted on a rotating basis among member states, and this will be Namibia‘s second time hosting the event, after first having done so in 2006. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 7