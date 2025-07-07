Trending Now
Namibia to host World Cup qualifiers in Botswana under new agreement

July 7, 2025

WINDHOEK, July 7– The Namibia Football Association (NFA) announced Sunday evening that it has entered into an agreement with the Botswana Football Association (BFA) to host its upcoming international home matches in Francistown, Botswana.

Namibia will play its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification home games at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, effective immediately, according to Cassius Moetie, NFA interim general secretary.

The agreement comes amid ongoing infrastructure challenges in Namibia, where the country’s main stadiums have struggled to meet international standards.

Moetie said the partnership followed consultations between the two associations and reflects a shared commitment to advancing football development in the region.

“We are pleased to confirm this cooperation with the Botswana Football Association, which allows us to proceed with our home fixtures in a venue that meets FIFA requirements,” he said.

In the same statement, Mfolo Mfolo, BFA general secretary, confirmed the arrangement and expressed Botswana’s support for its neighbors and fellow members of the African football community.

“We will work closely with the NFA to ensure that all arrangements, including stadium preparedness, logistics, security and medical support, meet international standards,” Mfolo said.

Namibia is scheduled to face Malawi and Sao Tome and Principe in World Cup qualifiers in September. (Xinhua)

