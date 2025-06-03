Trending Now
Namibia urges deeper AU-EU cooperation in trade, infrastructure
Namibia urges deeper AU-EU cooperation in trade, infrastructure

June 3, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 3  — Namibia has called for deeper cooperation between the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) in infrastructure, industrialization, and skills development to support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Trade Jenelly Matundu made the remark during the third EU-AU ministerial meeting held recently in Brussels, Belgium, in preparation for the 7th AU-EU Summit scheduled for 2025.

In a statement issued Monday in Windhoek, Matundu said AfCFTA is a historic opportunity for inclusive growth and sustainable development, noting that strengthened collaboration in key sectors is essential to achieving the AU’s Agenda 2063 targets.

EU Ambassador to Namibia Ana Beatriz Martins reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to a partnership based on mutual benefit and highlighted the significance of the 35-year EU-Namibia partnership.

“From sustainable investment to health, peace and education, we are building a partnership of equals that reflects the hopes of our 1.9 billion citizens,” Martins said.

At the meeting in Belgium, ministers from both unions reviewed progress made under the joint vision for 2030, adopted at the 6th AU-EU Summit in 2022, while discussions focused on shared priorities, such as sustainable energy, infrastructure, health systems, education, migration, peace and security, and reform of the multilateral system. (Xinhua)

