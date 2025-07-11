Namibia set for full nationwide TV, radio coverage

WINDHOEK, July 10 — Namibia is set to achieve full nationwide radio and television coverage following the signing of a 121-million-Namibian-dollar (about 6.82 million U.S. dollars) contract for Direct-To-Home (DTH) transmission services Thursday.

The agreement, facilitated by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia with international satellite company Intelsat Ventures on behalf of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), aims to bridge the information gap across the southern African nation.

NBC Director General Stanley Similo described the occasion as “a very profound day in the history of NBC and, by extension, Namibia.” He emphasized that the DTH project aims to increase national coverage from the current 74.5 percent for television and 78 percent for radio to 100 percent.

“What DTH does is that it gives immediate, direct coverage to the entire country. This is a significant milestone that Namibia is witnessing today,” he said.

Similo added that within six to seven months, Namibians across the country will have improved access to national radio and television services. (Xinhua)

