Namibia turns to smart tech to strengthen emergency health system

WINDHOEK, June 3– Namibia‘s Ministry of Health and Social Services is exploring the acquisition of smart ambulances equipped with technologies such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence-assisted diagnostics, and augmented reality systems to support paramedics.

Speaking at the commissioning of new ambulances in Windhoek on Monday, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said the initiative is part of broader plans to modernize the country’s emergency medical response system.

The aim is to enable real-time data transmission, remote medical support, and improved patient monitoring during transport, Luvindao said. According to the minister, Namibia intends to shift from a facility-based ambulance allocation model to a centralized approach by establishing Medical Care Emergency Response centers in all 14 regions.

“I am sure you will all agree with me that the current approach of allocating ambulances to different hospitals, health centres and in some cases clinics isn’t efficient, effective nor sustainable.

Procuring 36 ambulances for such a huge number of facilities is like a drop in the ocean,” she said. Luvindao said that the ministry is also considering agreements with private and air ambulance service providers to improve access in remote or disaster-affected areas.

While the newly procured ambulances will be deployed across the country, Luvindao said that technology and improved systems are key to achieving long-term resilience and equity in health service delivery. (Xinhua)