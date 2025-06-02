Trending Now
Home Feature Namibia cuts levy on skin, hide exports
Namibia cuts levy on skin, hide exports
FeatureNational

Namibia cuts levy on skin, hide exports

June 2, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 2  — Namibia has reduced its export levy on skins and hides to bolster the country’s vital livestock industry and foster local value-addition.

The move, which went into effect on May 1 but announced by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, was part of Nambia’s broader policy reforms to enhance domestic industrialization, the ministry said.

The export levy on raw skins and hides has been drastically cut to 15 percent, down from 60 percent, Finance Ministry spokesman Wilson Shikoto said in a statement.

The levy on pickled skins has been reduced from 15 percent to 10 percent. “The balanced approach ensures the availability of skins and hides for local value-addition while also allowing producers to export surplus production,” Shikoto said.

The revision is intended to improve market flexibility, support revenue generation for producers, and increase the global competitiveness of Namibia’s livestock products, he said.

“The ministry aims to improve the competitiveness of Namibian livestock products in regional and international markets, enhance market access, and generate employment opportunities in rural and urban areas,” Shikoto said.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 23
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

REPO RATE MAINTAINED AT 6.75 PERCENT

April 16, 2025

SADC security experts meet in Tanzania to tackle...

April 29, 2025

Namibia to establish national fund to boost youth...

May 7, 2025

NDP Outlines Its Campaign Strategy

July 19, 2023

Namibia discovers high-quality, light oil offshore in Orange...

April 25, 2025

Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge reminder

August 4, 2022

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants...

April 23, 2025

Namibia to host Southern Africa’s top netball club...

May 21, 2025

Namibia to take on Angola, Malawi, Lesotho in...

May 21, 2025

NARETU Rebranding Highlights Unfair Dismissals as Key Labour...

December 13, 2024