Namibia unveils first digital trade portal to boost int’l business

WINDHOEK, March 7– Namibia on Thursday unveiled its trade information portal, the first-of-its-kind comprehensive online platform aimed at streamlining trade processes and opening new avenues for international business.

Namibia‘s Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT) officially launched the portal, a two-year project designed to provide up-to-date regulatory information for importers and exporters, at an event held in the capital city, Windhoek. Speaking at the launch, MIT Deputy Minister Verna Sinimbo said: “this initiative is an integral part of Namibia‘s national development goals.

This information portal is designed to equip businesses with essential regulatory requirements for international trade.” According to Sinimbo, the portal serves as a one-stop resource for essential forms and fees, import and export procedures, market access insights, trade statistics, facilitation services, and investment opportunities. Furthermore, the portal displays trade regulations for key sectors such as agriculture, minerals, and second-hand motor vehicles.

It also offers details on trade agreements such as Southern African Customs Union, Southern African Development Community, and African Continental Free Trade Area among others, she noted. According to the Namibia Statistics Agency on Tuesday, Namibia recorded a trade deficit of 2.7 billion Namibian dollars (about 149 million U.S. dollars) in January as exports declined. (Xinhua)