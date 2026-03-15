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Australian troops to be deployed to assist flood-hit Northern Territory
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Australian troops to be deployed to assist flood-hit Northern Territory

March 15, 2026

CANBERRA, March 15  — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that military troops will be deployed to help communities hit by days of flooding in Northern Territory (NT).

The government has approved the assistance from Australian Defense Force (ADF) personnel to communities around Katherine, 270 km southeast of the territory’s capital Darwin, with the recovery efforts after devastating floods, Albanese said on social media platform X.

“To everyone doing it tough right now, know we are with you through the response and through the recovery,” he added. The Northern Territory government has requested the help from the ADF.

Since early March, the territory has been suffering from severe flooding. According to Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) news reports, Katherine has seen its worst flooding in nearly three decades, with several surrounding remote communities evacuated.

Floods also inundated Darwin River homes and devastated rural properties, while the rising waters of Daly River set a new record.

No fatalities have been officially reported in the flooding in the Northern Territory so far, while two international tourists were killed in separate flood incidents in Queensland. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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