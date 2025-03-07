Namibia launches initiative to boost startup growth, innovation

WINDHOEK, March 7 — Namibia has launched ScaleUp Namibia (SUN), an initiative aimed at addressing challenges faced by startups and strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem.

The initiative, a joint effort between the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), seeks to help Namibian startups scale beyond domestic markets by improving access to funding, enhancing commercialization platforms, and engaging regulators to streamline business processes, NIPDB said in a statement on Thursday. “The partner organizations are the foundations and the pillars of fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology ecosystems.

This network brings together the vital players who cultivate and empower the entrepreneurs and innovators of our ecosystem,” said Peter Shivute, NIPDB executive director for MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) development and export promotion. ScaleUp Namibia will provide structured support to entrepreneurs through mentorship, investment facilitation, and acceleration programs. The initiative will also establish co-working spaces, maker spaces, and digital transformation centers to support business growth, Shivute said.

The country’s startup ecosystem has faced significant challenges, including limited access to funding, restricted cross-border financial capabilities, and a lack of commercialization platforms. Anicia Peters, chief executive officer of NCRST, said entrepreneurs need an enabling environment to succeed. “I would love for our startups to find a home in Namibia where they can thrive.

We have so much potential, but we need to create spaces where innovation is supported, nurtured, and allowed to grow,” Peters said. The southern African country has been actively working to attract foreign direct investment, particularly following major offshore oil discoveries in recent years. The government has introduced policies to improve the ease of doing business, attract investors to sectors such as energy and technology, and position Namibia as a regional economic hub. (Xinhua)