30 Cyclists to Traverse the Trans Kalahari Corridor to Promote Awareness and Advocate for Change

Staff Reporter

PRETORIA, Oct. 20 — The Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) stands as a vital lifeline connecting Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa, serving as a crucial conduit for trade, facilitating the swift movement of goods, and promoting regional integration.

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the TKC Management Committee (TKCMC), a unique awareness campaign titled “Cycling for the TKC” has been unveiled. This initiative transcends the mere promotion of the TKC; it is a call to prioritize a more people-centric infrastructure.

The campaign will witness the participation of 30 sponsored cyclists, with 10 hailing from each TKC member country, embarking on a journey from Pretoria to Swakopmund. Representing the University of Namibia (UNAM) in this noble endeavour is Dr. Wesley Pieters, a faculty member of the Department of Psychology & Social Work within the School of Allied Health Sciences.

Dr. Pieters is a seasoned “recreational” ultra-endurance cyclist. His involvement in this campaign carries a dual purpose. Firstly, it serves as a golden opportunity to underscore the importance of physical and psychological well-being, especially during the significant months dedicated to mental health awareness. Secondly, he intends to utilize this expedition to conduct a study on cognitive control, cognitive flexibility, and overall well-being among ultra-endurance cyclists.

This cycling initiative transcends the promotion of healthy living; it points to the need for safer roads and a harmonious environment. The ambitious 1900 km journey undertaken by these 30 individuals is poised to capture national, regional, and international attention. Considering that pedestrians and cyclists in Africa account for 38% of all road injuries and fatalities, this campaign is poised to challenge the prevailing car-centric approach to road development.

Scheduled to commence on November 11 and conclude on November 26, these cyclists will traverse the entire length of the TKC, covering an approximate distance of 143 km daily. This monumental event, aptly titled “Cycling for the TKC,” serves not just as a test of physical endurance but as a tribute to the indomitable human spirit.

The “Cycling for the TKC” campaign is both timely and essential. It underscores the urgency of adopting a more people-centred approach to infrastructure development, all while championing the cause of physical and mental well-being. The journey embarked upon by these 30 dedicated cyclists stands as an inspirational testament to the potential of the human spirit.