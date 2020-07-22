Bank Windhoek Walvis Bay Branch staff member tests positive for covid-19.



Windhoek, July 22-Following the closure of the Bank Windhoek Walvis Bay Branch on Thursday, 16 July 2020, due to a case of suspected contact of one of the staff members with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Bank Windhoek confirms that the staff member has also tested positive. As a precautionary measure, the Walvis Bay branch will be closed immediately, thoroughly disinfected and will reopen on Monday, 27 July 2020.

“Since the lockdown in March, a protocol was implemented where branch staff were divided into two shifts and the branch continued to serve customers who have had no option but to visit our premises to conduct their transactions,” says Chris Matthee, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services. “These two groups of have been kept separate at all times. The group that our staff member belongs to is now self-quarantined and will also be tested. We are providing all possible support to them.” Despite the fact that the second group could be deployed at Walvis Bay branch, the decision was taken to close the branch in the interests of staff and customer health and safety.



Customers who need to visit a branch in Walvis Bay to conduct business are encouraged to use the Dunes Mall agency. Customers are assured that disinfecting protocols, the wearing of masks and social distancing measures will continue to be implemented and monitored at all Bank Windhoek branches. “Where possible, we encourage our customers to make use of our digital channels instead of visiting our branches and in instances where it is absolutely necessary to visit a branch, we encourage our customers to adhere to and respect the strict hygiene and social distancing measures,” Matthee concludes.

NDN Reporter