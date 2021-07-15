Namibia extends current COVID-19 regulations by 15 days

WINDHOEK, July 15 — Namibian President Hage Geingob on Thursday announced that the current health measure regulations will be extended, from midnight Thursday, for a period of 15 days until July 31.

Geingob announced this on the occasion of the 31st COVID-19 public briefing on national response.

According to Geingob, Namibia has crossed two significant milestones over the past 14-day observance period in battling the pandemic, stating that the country has exceeded 100,000 cumulative cases and over 2,000 deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 and related illnesses.

“As of July 14, a total of 108,785 Namibians have at some point contracted and been infected with the COVID-19, over the course of the past 16 months. Encouragingly, 75 percent have recovered, while 24,670 are still infected,” he added.

Geingob said the rate of transmission and positivity ratio remains high, averaging 41 percent over the past 2 weeks.

“This situation left unabated can become unmanageable. We can therefore protect our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed, by reducing the rate of transmission,” he said.

Geingob called upon the public to avoid unnecessary movement and stay at home and reiterated that vaccinations remain an important and effective tool in limiting the chances of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. (Xinhua)