Namibian ports record 4.5-pct cargo growth

WINDHOEK, June 4 — The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) on Tuesday announced an increase in cargo throughput for the financial year ending on March 31.

The country’s ports, namely the Port of Walvis Bay and the Port of Luderitz, handled a total of 8.42 million tons of cargo, up 4.8 percent from the 8.03 million tons recorded in the previous year.

This growth underscored the ongoing strength of Namport operations across various cargo segments, including bulk, break-bulk, containerized, and liquid cargo, according to a Namport statement.

The authority attributed this performance to continued cargo diversification, strategic infrastructure enhancements, and partnerships with key industry stakeholders.

Elias Mwenyo, commercial services executive of Namport, said the mining sector remains one of the most significant contributors, with notable increases in the export of copper concentrate, zinc concentrate, and uranium oxide concentrate through both ports.

“Imports rose by 7.1 percent, led by significant gains in fertilizer, sulphur, ammonium nitrate, and petroleum, alongside increased volumes in wheat and machinery,” the statement quoted him a saying.

“This growth was primarily driven by a 12.8 percent surge in BBB cargo, where landed volumes led to the increase.” While exports through the Port of Walvis Bay experienced a slight decline of 5.7 percent, gains were observed in salt bulk, copper and lead concentrates, charcoal, wooden products, and marble and granite, the statement said.

According to Mwenyo, the Port of Walvis Bay marked the first export of key critical minerals, such as nickel and zinc concentrates, positioning Namibia as an emerging player in the global mineral supply chain.

The Port of Luderitz recorded a 21.7 percent increase in total cargo volumes, rising from 1.21 million tons to 1.47 million tons year-on-year.

Mwenyo attributed the growth to a rise in imports, notably in empty containers, petroleum products, wet fish, and machinery.

He said both ports recorded the highest container throughput in over a decade. Namport processed a total of 253,996 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the period under review, representing a 33 percent year-on-year increase, or 82,845 TEUs.

“This achievement highlights more than just a rise in regional and international trade. It also underscores Namport’s operational agility, strategic foresight in attracting high-value cargo volumes,” Mwenyo said.

He said a 13 percent year-on-year decline in vessel calls was offset by an increase in vessel gross tonnage, indicating a shift toward larger, higher-capacity vessels, especially at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Namport’s Syncrolift repair facilities showed mixed performance, with occupancy at repair jetties falling from 96 percent to 75 percent, while repair bay occupancy remained stable at 47 percent, according to the statement.

In other port activities, Mwenyo said, cruise tourism rebounded at both ports, with an increase in international vessel calls, including the MSC Musica, enhancing the ports’ role in supporting Namibia‘s growing tourism economy.

“Namport remains firmly committed to its strategic vision of becoming Africa’s best-performing port and accelerating regional trade and economic integration,” he said. (Xinhua)