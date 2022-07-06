Trending Now
Home NationalEnergy Namibia to see more mines reopening amid rising uranium prices
Namibia to see more mines reopening amid rising uranium prices
Energy

Namibia to see more mines reopening amid rising uranium prices

July 6, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 6 — Namibia will see more mines reopening amid rising prices of uranium, the fuel used to produce nuclear energy.
The Chamber of Mines of Namibia (CoM), which is responsible for the stewardship of mining and exploration in the country, has said that the country “must be clear and unequivocal in its quest to promote Namibia as a preferred source and producer of uranium.”
In its newsletter availed Tuesday, the chamber also emphasized integrating uranium into Namibia’s green hydrogen plans.
“Uranium has long been neglected despite its relevance in a carbon-free or green energy future. Green hydrogen has been exclusively singled out as a national strategy on energy transition but the conversation should be expanded to include the exploitation of uranium which is a significant clean energy source,” said the member-based organization.
The CoM further highlighted the need to adopt a policy that would fast-track the exploitation of the resource to attract foreign direct investment and create much-needed jobs in the mining industry.
Namibia is the second-largest producer of uranium but also holds the 7th largest resource of Uranium. It’s Rossing Uranium and Swakop Uranium are the main producers in Namibia and have accounted for 6,784 tonnes of uranium production in 2021.
Up to four mines, however, have been placed on care and maintenance due to low uranium prices. Langer Heinrich Uranium, for instance, was placed on care and maintenance in 2018. At its peak, Langer Heinrich employed around 500 permanent employees and produced 2,000 tonnes of uranium a year.
“Due to improved uranium prices, Paladin Energy has now secured funding to restart Langer Heinrich by 2023, with an LoM (Life of Mine) of 17 years,” the CoM said.
Another earmarked project is the Bannerman Resources’ Etango project, which could potentially become the second biggest uranium mine after Swakop Uranium due to its large shallow resource base, according to the CoM.
Bannerman will complete the bankable feasibility of its scaled-down Etango-8 project in September 2022 and could signal the construction and start of the mine, the CoM concluded.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 6
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Novawind JSC began wind power deliveries to DeloPorts

January 12, 2022

Namibia’s mining industry is well-positioned to support economic...

April 29, 2022

Leveraging an Energy Mix for Industrialization

April 21, 2022

Namibia’s largest solar plant expected to deliver around...

June 12, 2019

Iran’s non-oil trade with Zimbabwe reaches 6.65 mln...

May 26, 2019

Alternative fuel for vehicles is the future –...

March 16, 2022

Decades needed to dismantle Three Mile Island nuclear...

April 6, 2019

60 pct of Namibia energy required sourced from...

February 27, 2019

Namibia to host oil, gas conference in April

March 6, 2019

Namibia to host international energy conference

January 17, 2022