Namibia raises bulk electricity tariffs by 8.97 pct

WINDHOEK, May 12 — Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) on Friday announced an average hike of 8.97 percent for bulk electricity purchases for the 2023/2024 financial year.

This will see tariffs increase from the current 1.82 Namibia dollars (about 0.12 U.S. dollars) to 1.98 Namibia dollars per kilowatt hour (kWh).

“The ECB is cognisant that prices of goods and services have been increasing, and this is negatively affecting consumers,” ECB Chief Executive Robert Kahimise told a press briefing in Windhoek, the capital.

He said the approved tariff will apply to NamPower bulk customers that include regional energy distributors, local authorities, regional councils, and mines.

“All distribution licensees will individually apply to the ECB for a review of their distribution tariffs, which when approved will apply to end consumers effective July 1,” Kahimise said.

Meanwhile, the electricity regulator said for the 2023/2024 period, it is forecasted that 59 percent of national demand will be met by regional imports and the rest by local generation.

“The Ruacana Hydro Power Plant is the main source of our local generation. However, it has performed below average over the years, due to the low water flow of Kunene River,” Kahimise said, adding that electricity that was not generated at Ruacana as anticipated during the previous period was replaced by imports at a higher cost, which leads to a higher tariff.

To boost local generation, Kahimise said, NamPower is implementing several projects of which two, the Khan Solar PV (20 MW) and the Anixas II (50 MW), are expected to be commissioned next year. (Xinhua)