Man killed as car overturns near Arandis

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 05 July 2022 – An unidentified man died after he lost control of his vehicle at around 07:00 am on Tuesday, July 5 on the B2 Road between Usakos and Arandis and it overturned.

The accident was confirmed by Erongo police spokesperson inspector Ileni Shapumba who said the accident happened approximately 35km from Arandis.

It is alleged that the driver of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan, who was traveling alone towards Usakos, lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned.

According to Shapumba, the driver succumbed to the injuries he sustained at the scene of the accident.

Police Investigations are continuing.