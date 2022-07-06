Rani Group donates to governor’s blanket drive

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, July 6 — The Rani Group of companies on Monday donated 100 blankets to the office of the Ohangwena governor, to assist needy members of the community.

The donation is in response to governor Walde Ndevadhiya’s “Donate a blanket” initiative to keep needy people warm during winter.

Poor people, especially the homeless, have been known to succumb to low temperatures during winter.

Rani Group spokesperson Ali Dharani said they were donating the blankets to assist the needy in the Ohangwena region.

“Through this drive, we thought it was good for the company to help people who are unable to keep warm this winter,” he said.

Dharani said the company was contacted by the regional council about the governor’s initiative.

Receiving the donation Ndevashiya said the drive is going well and has received great public support, with donations coming in every day.

“This is beyond our expectations,” he said adding that they had received assistance from all corners of the country and from as far as the United Kingdom and Tanzania.

He said some people also donated food items and clothes to help people and every donation will be immediately distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

Ndevashiya also pleaded with the business community, organizations and individuals to donate to the initiative to help the needy in the region.

Donations can be dropped off at his office located at the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Industrial Park, he said.