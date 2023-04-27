Energy leaders gather at NIEC 2023 to discuss future value creation in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 27 – The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) 2023 commenced with a ministerial panel that explored energy development and value creation. On Day 1 of the event, key players and industry leaders from the private sector, as well as Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, delivered keynote addresses and an insightful welcoming message.

Moderated by NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), the ministerial panel included high-level speakers, such as H.E. Chiekh Niane, Vice Minister of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Planning and Economic Diversification, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary-General, African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO); Hon. Andrew Mercer, Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum, the Republic of Ghana; Paulino Jerónimo, CEO, National Oil and Gas Agency (ANPG), Republic of Angola; and Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Namibia.

The discussion focused on the theme, “Shaping the Future of Energy Towards Value Creation.” Shino expressed the government’s commitment to developing Namibia’s energy sector and affirmed support for key decision-makers, industry leaders, and experts to engage in meaningful dialogue around industry developments. She also noted the vast potential of Namibia’s entire coastline in terms of energy resources.

H.E. Niane made a strong case for Namibia to explore its oil and gas potential, highlighting the role that hydrocarbons play in promoting investment and energy development. He also discussed regional collaboration and its role in energy development in Senegal and the West African region.

H.E. Gabriel Mbanga Obiang Lima spoke on the need for diversification and establishing priorities to advance the continent’s energy capabilities while ensuring the full potential of its oil and gas resources. H.E. Dr. Ibrahim addressed Namibia’s increasing investment gap and how international partners can boost the development and exploitation of oil and gas resources to address the continent’s growing energy poverty.

The panel also discussed the importance of local content policies and the need to position the oil and gas industry to play a more significant role in power generation and petrochemical industrialization.

Namibia has sought to develop favourable legal frameworks governing the exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas. The country has been actively working to enhance competitiveness in the sector while aiming to modernize and improve the overall governance of the industry.

Paulino Jerónimo emphasized the importance of sharing experience and industry information to overcome potential challenges that might arise in the future.

As one of APPO’s newest member countries, Namibia is well-positioned to become a major African oil and gas producer. With the country set to start its first oil and gas production in the next five to seven years, the conference provided a platform for industry leaders to discuss and shape the future of energy in Namibia and the African continent.

