Namibia to reduce fuel tax levy in May

WINDHOEK, April 30 — Namibia will temporarily reduce tax levies collected for fuel for three months to cushion the consumers, Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy (MME), Tom Alweendo announced Friday.

The reduction in fuel tax levies will see the prices of petrol reduced by 1.20 Namibia dollars per litre and diesel by 30 cents per litre effective May 4, Alweendo said at a press conference in Windhoek Friday.

Alweendo said after consultations with a number of stakeholders to give temporary relief to consumers, levies collected from the Road Fund Administration and National Petroleum Corporation will be reduced by 50 per cent, while Motor Vehicle Authority levies will be reduced by 25 per cent.

In April, Namibia announced one of the biggest increases in fuel prices in the country, which saw petrol prices increase by 195 Namibia cents per litre and diesel increase by 295 cents per litre. The current fuel prices currently stand at 19.10 Namibia dollars per litre for petrol and 20.23 Namibia dollars per litre for diesel. (Xinhua)