China remains Namibia’s top export market in April

WINDHOEK, June 12 — China remained Namibia’s leading export destination in April 2025, accounting for 29.7 percent of the country’s total exports, according to the latest trade bulletin released by the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

The report shows that Namibia exported goods valued at 11 billion Namibian dollars (about 618.1 million U.S. dollars) in April, up 9.1 percent from March 2025 and 16.1 percent higher than the same month in 2024, Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said in the report released on Thursday.

Imports stood at 12.9 billion Namibian dollars, reflecting an increase of 1.0 percent month-on-month and 2.3 percent year-on-year, he said, adding that this resulted in a narrowed trade deficit of 1.9 billion Namibian dollars, compared to a deficit of 2.7 billion Namibian dollars in the previous month.

“China’s position as Namibia’s top export market was largely driven by uranium shipments, which made up 26 percent of the total export basket,” the report said.

According to the report, other key exports included non-monetary gold (15.4 percent), fish (11.5 percent), precious stones such as diamonds (10.5 percent), and ores and concentrates of base metals (5.8 percent).

On the import side, South Africa remained Namibia’s largest source of imports, supplying 35.2 percent of total imports, while India followed with a share of 16.1 percent, the report said. Petroleum oils led the import list at 22.4 percent, followed by motor vehicles for commercial purposes, nickel ores and concentrates, motor cars for passenger transport, and ores and concentrates of base metals, according to the report.

Sea transport remained the dominant mode for exports, handling 55.5 percent of outbound goods, while road transport accounted for 57.4 percent of imports.

The NSA noted that while Namibia’s mineral exports continue to support export growth, diversification efforts remain important to ensure long-term economic stability. (Xinhua)

