Navigating Youth Employment in Namibia: Challenges and Opportunities

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Feb. 23 — Namibia, like many other African countries, has a young population with a high demand for employment opportunities. With a high youth unemployment rate, many young people are struggling to find meaningful and sustainable work, leading to social and economic challenges in the country.

According to the Namibia Labour Force Survey 2020, the youth unemployment rate stands at 46.1%, with those aged between 20 and 24 years being the most affected. This high rate of youth unemployment is a concern as it limits the country’s potential to achieve economic growth and development.

A lack of experience, skills, and education are some of the factors that contribute to youth unemployment in Namibia. Furthermore, the limited number of job opportunities available in the country, especially in rural areas, means that many young people struggle to find work.

Despite the challenges, some organizations and government initiatives are working to address youth unemployment in Namibia. The government has introduced programs such as the Youth Employment Scheme, which aims to provide training, mentoring, and entrepreneurship opportunities to young people. The program targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years, providing them with practical skills and knowledge to start their businesses or find employment.

Additionally, non-profit organizations such as the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme provide small loans and mentorship to young entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses. The scheme has helped many young people start businesses and become self-sufficient.

While these programs and initiatives are making a difference, more needs to be done to address the high rate of youth unemployment in Namibia. The government and private sector need to create more job opportunities by investing in industries that can provide sustainable employment to young people, such as tourism, agriculture, and technology.

Furthermore, young people need to be equipped with the necessary skills and education to compete in the job market. The education system needs to be reformed to provide young people with practical skills that can be applied in the workforce.

In conclusion, youth unemployment remains a significant challenge in Namibia. While there are initiatives to address the problem, more needs to be done to provide young people with meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities. By investing in young people’s education and creating job opportunities, the country can unlock its potential and achieve economic growth and development. – Namibia Daily News