N$30 Commemorative Bank note launched to mark 30 years of Namibia’s independence anniversary

Windhoek, March 21-President Hage Geingob today launched N$30 Commemorative Bank note to celebrate Namibia’s 30th independence anniversary. The President launched the bank notes during his swearing-in ceremony for his second term as head of state of the Republic of Namibia. The Bank note is issued in accordance with the Bank of Namibia Act No.15 of 1997 as amended.

Since independence, the Bank of Namibia had issued Commemorative coins, but this marks the first time, the Bank has issued a Commemorative banknote.

In keeping with the tradition of maintaining a unique currency that symbolizes independence, national pride and national heritage, the front of the Bank note captures the theme of the banknotes which is ‘3 decades of independence, smooth transition of power between the 3 presidents, peace, stability and Progress’.

The Image of Namibia ‘s heads of state since Independence, Namely the founding father of the Namibian nation H.E, Dr Sam Nujoma, Former president H.E Dr Hifikepunye Pohamba and the current president H.E Dr Hage Geingob, are printed in raised ink.

The portraits of the founding president, former president and current president symbolizes unity, smooth transition of power and the legacy of the three presidents over three decades of an independent Namibia.

Furthermore, the Banknote depicts the Black Namibian Rhino which is facing extinction as one of the world endangered species. This is in support of the country’s fight against Rhino poaching.

Bank of Namibia Governor Shimi said the public will be educated regarding the banknote before it will be available in the market hopefully by May.

