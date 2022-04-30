Geingob opens Opuwo trade fair

Staff Writer

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says events such as Opuwo Annual Trade Fair should generate new ways for economic development and the rebuilding of the economy of the town as well as the Kunene region.

He said this when he officially opened the Opuwo Annual Trade fair on Friday where he also said annual trade fairs should no longer be considered only as marketing platforms but also as a means to achieve business innovation and diversified economic growth.

“We must embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution and harness the potential that new technologies bring so that we remain competitive in the global economy,” he said.

“This will equip local farmers with the skills needed to enhance competence to unlock the economic potential in the agricultural sector,” the President added.

He expressed happiness that the private sector continues to provide great support to the Opuwo trade fair making it the premier platform for established and budding businesses to widen their local and international appeal.