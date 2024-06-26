Xi calls for efforts to advance common prosperity in ethnic areas

BEIJING, June 26 — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to promote high-quality development and advance common prosperity in areas with large ethnic minority populations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to people in Jingning She Autonomous County in Zhejiang Province.

Established in 1984, Jingning is the country’s sole autonomous county of the She ethnic group. (Xinhua)