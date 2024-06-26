Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Xi calls for efforts to advance common prosperity in ethnic areas
Xi calls for efforts to advance common prosperity in ethnic areas
Asia

Xi calls for efforts to advance common prosperity in ethnic areas

June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 26  — Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to promote high-quality development and advance common prosperity in areas with large ethnic minority populations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to people in Jingning She Autonomous County in Zhejiang Province.

Established in 1984, Jingning is the country’s sole autonomous county of the She ethnic group. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 506
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

No survivors found yet in China plane crash...

March 22, 2022

DPRK urges South Korea to stop military drills...

May 18, 2018

U.S. business groups urge White House to restart...

August 8, 2021

Chinese FM says ready to deepen cooperation with...

February 21, 2023

Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for...

July 30, 2021

Heavy rain to hit parts of India as...

December 8, 2022

Xi urges major risk prevention to ensure healthy...

January 21, 2019

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 5, 2021

U.S. considering cutting all trade with countries doing...

September 4, 2017

Chinese vaccines effective in preventing COVID-19 deaths, severe...

October 22, 2021