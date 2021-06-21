NAMIBIA-WINDHOEK-SWAPO PARTY YOUTH LEAGUE-CPC-SEMINAR

WINDHOEK, June 21 — Members of the South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO)’s Party Youth League attend an information-sharing session with the Communist Party of China (CPC) youth members in Namibia’s capital Windhoek on June 19, 2021. Namibia’s ruling party has a lot to learn from the CPC on people-centered development as well as fighting against poverty in rural areas, the SWAPO’s Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa said here on Saturday. (Photo by (Xinhua)