Namibia seizes large consignment of cocaine at HKIA airport

January 4, 2023

WINDHOEK, Jan. 4 — Namibian authorities seized cocaine powder weighing 10,270 kg, valued at 5.1 million Namibia dollars (around 300,352 U.S. dollars), at the country’s flagship airport, the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, an official said Tuesday.
The drug consignment was discovered following the scanning process at the HKIA on Jan. 1, which was concealed in the luggage belonging to a South African national, said Nesla Uatanaua, the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) acting chief of Strategic Communications and Support Engagements, in a statement.
The suspect was stopped and handed over to the Namibian Police and is set to appear in court in the coming days, said Uatanaua.
“Together with the Namibian Police and other law enforcement agencies, NamRA will continue to enforce the applicable statutory framework, especially in the protection of the Namibian society against harmful substances such as the intercepted cocaine, which can be highly addictive when used,” added Uatanaua.
NamRA’s mandate is to protect Namibian society against importing and exporting illicit goods.  (Xinhua)

